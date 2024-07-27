The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
Hilliard Stock Performance
Shares of HLRD opened at $400.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.41. Hilliard has a twelve month low of $315.00 and a twelve month high of $400.00.
About Hilliard
