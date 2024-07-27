The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Hilliard Stock Performance

Shares of HLRD opened at $400.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.41. Hilliard has a twelve month low of $315.00 and a twelve month high of $400.00.

Get Hilliard alerts:

About Hilliard

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.