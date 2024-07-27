The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321,981 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $148,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

