The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 436 shares changing hands.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
