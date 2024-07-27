The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 353.1 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock remained flat at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

