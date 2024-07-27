The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 353.1 days.
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of The Sage Group stock remained flat at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
The Sage Group Company Profile
