The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 468,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 478,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

