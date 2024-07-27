The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 844,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

