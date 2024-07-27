Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the June 30th total of 457,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

Theriva Biologics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Theriva Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

