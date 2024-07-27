Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $455.68 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $455.68 million and $2.95 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00042325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,627,010,314 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.