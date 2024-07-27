Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.29

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and traded as high as $37.41. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 48,630 shares traded.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

