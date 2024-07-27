Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,030 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Veralto worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $104.87. 2,971,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

