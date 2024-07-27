Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 4,253 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $61,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,769,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,020,000 after buying an additional 173,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,570,000 after buying an additional 249,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after buying an additional 589,831 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,567,000 after buying an additional 307,156 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.