Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $22,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 53,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded up $18.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

