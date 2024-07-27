Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,298 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $59,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.4 %

BLK stock traded up $19.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $856.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,970. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $795.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $857.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

