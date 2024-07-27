Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215,993 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $37,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cameco by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after buying an additional 147,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 3,115,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

