Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,428,337. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

