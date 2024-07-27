Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after buying an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 509.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. 3,004,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.