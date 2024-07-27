Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,634,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,463,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 912,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.