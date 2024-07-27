Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.81 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,492. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

