Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.68 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.59. 347,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

