Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.32 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,414 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,805. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

