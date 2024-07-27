Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.36 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,234.86. The company had a trading volume of 207,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,088. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,297.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,220.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

