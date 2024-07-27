Toronto Dominion Bank Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,347 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 3,803,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,264. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

