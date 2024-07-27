Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.24 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,862 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after buying an additional 1,045,852 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after buying an additional 340,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,992,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 4,653,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

