Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.30 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,825 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. 2,738,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,533. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

