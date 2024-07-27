Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 496,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,123. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.59.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

