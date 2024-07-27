Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $26,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $16.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $970.34. The company had a trading volume of 213,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $924.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $940.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.