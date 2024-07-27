Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208,527 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $51,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

