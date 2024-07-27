Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,032 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

