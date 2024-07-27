Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 20,977 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $27,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average is $144.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

