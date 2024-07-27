Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,527 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $31,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.24.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.