Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 361 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,688,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

