Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 50,421 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after purchasing an additional 505,942 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 352,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

