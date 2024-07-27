Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 62,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. The stock had a trading volume of 711,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

