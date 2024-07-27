Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,128,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after buying an additional 530,325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after buying an additional 490,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 865,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 351,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.57. 2,114,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,600. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

