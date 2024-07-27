Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.01. 1,099,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.