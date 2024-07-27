Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,467,708 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $74.57. 5,127,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

