Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,223,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.79. The company had a trading volume of 633,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,755. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.55. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $181.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

