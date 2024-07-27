Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,477 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.