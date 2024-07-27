Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,181 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Waters by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.96. The company had a trading volume of 277,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.71.
In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
