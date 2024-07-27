Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,181 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Waters by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.96. The company had a trading volume of 277,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.71.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

