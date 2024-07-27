Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 130,902 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,902 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $37,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PACCAR by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. 3,091,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

