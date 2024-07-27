Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 138,179 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,179 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 3,434,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

