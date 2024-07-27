Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,325 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,325 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $30,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $260.98. 1,042,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average of $249.96.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.29.

Read Our Latest Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.