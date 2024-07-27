Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,979 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $52.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,366. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.