Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 91,792 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,792 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. 1,185,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,097. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

