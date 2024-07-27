Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202,092 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

