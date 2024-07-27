Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $42,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.92. 1,200,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,961. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.