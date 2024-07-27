Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $262.52 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

