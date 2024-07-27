Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 220,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.52. The company had a trading volume of 971,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,755. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

