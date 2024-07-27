TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance
TransCode Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 8,124,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,887. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
