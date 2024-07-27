TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.970-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.780-3.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $86.46. 2,781,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,285. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.